EXCLUSIVE: Kourtney Kardashian Barker to Release Collections With Boohoo as Sustainability Ambassador, Unveiling the First During NYFW

Kourtney Kardashian Barker has teamed with Boohoo.

The television personality and founder of Poosh has been named the fast-fashion e-tailer’s sustainability ambassador; she’ll release two capsule collections. The first, a 45-piece line, will be unveiled during New York Fashion Week on Sept. 13 at a see now, buy now presentation.

“When Boohoo first approached me to collaborate on a line, I was concerned about the effects of the fast-fashion industry on our planet,” Barker said in a statement. “Boohoo responded with excitement and a desire to incorporate sustainable practices into our line. It’s been an enlightening experience speaking directly with industry experts. I’m grateful for the opportunity to use my platform to drive conversations that lead to ongoing change and use my voice to share actionable tips with consumers on how we can play our own part. There’s still lots of work to be done and improvements to be made, but I truly believe that any progress we can make when it comes to sustainability is a step in the right direction and will open up the conversation for future advancements.”

A first look at Boohoo’s collaboration with Kourtney Kardashian Barker.

Available exclusively on Boohoo.com, the line — priced between $6 and $100 — includes 41 styles made with recycled polyester and recycled cotton, as well as two vintage biker jackets. It’s Boohoo’s first time sourcing vintage, working with John Hickling of wholesale vintage company Glass Onion.

“Today is the culmination of months of work by our teams and I’m delighted that we’re now able to talk about this extraordinary collaboration,” said Carol Kane, cofounder and executive director of the Boohoo Group. “Together, we’ve produced an amazing collection that reflects both Kourtney’s unique style and her passion to improve the sustainability of the fashion sector. We know that like Kourtney our customers are keen to improve their knowledge in order to help them make more informed buying decisions so I’m particularly proud of the social series that we’ve created and grateful to all of the experts who kindly gave up their time to share their knowledge with Kourtney.”

As part of the partnership, Boohoo is releasing a series; Barker will host, chatting with sustainability experts to better understand challenges and opportunities in the fashion industry.

Kourtney Kardashian Barker for Boohoo.

“Other garments feature materials made from recycled fibers, statement pieces to forever cherish, staple wardrobe silhouettes made with traceable cotton and cleverly designed multiway pieces that give customers a variety of styling options,” Boohoo said of the release. “The brand has also explored ways to extend the life cycle of the collection and have embarked on a partnership with [fashion rental platform] Hirestreet. Our customers love faux leather and sparkle in their wardrobes, and so we have created selected outerwear pieces using recycled polyester backing for the faux leather and three showpieces using recycled sequins. U.K. customers will be able to hire these particular garments through the partnership with Hirestreet exclusively. Although these improved fabric options are not the perfect solution, customers are given clear information about how their garments are made, offered options in terms of how they might access these pieces, and also provided with a free Kares document to help them extend the life of their purchases.”

Founded in Manchester in 2006, it was in 2021 that Boohoo launched Upfront, focused on using more sustainable materials and practices.