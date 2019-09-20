IN MINT CONDITION: Helen Mirren, Andie MacDowell, Eva Longoria, Camila Cabello and Amber Heard are among the women who will walk L’Oréal Paris’ runway show, scheduled to be held at the Paris Mint on Sept. 28 at 6 p.m., during Paris Fashion Week.

It’s the third edition of the event hosted by L’Oréal Paris, which is an official partner of Paris Fashion Week.

“L’Oréal Paris is proud to unite an exceptional group of spokespeople to the catwalk, from award-winning actresses and singers to gold-medal athletes and top models, who embody self-empowerment,” the brand said in a statement.

“L’Oréal Paris is back with its Défilé, a spectacular runway show in the Monnaie de Paris, one of the city’s most historic settings,” said Delphine Viguier-Hovasse, L’Oréal Paris’ global brand president, in the statement. “The return of Le Défilé reaffirms our ties to the world of fashion through partnerships with both emerging designers and internationally renowned fashion houses. On this occasion, we are proud to unite our global family of inspirational women in celebration of beauty excellence and inclusivity.”

Thirty-two spokespeople will appear in L’Oréal Paris’ show. They will wear looks fashioned by 10 designer brands, including AMI Alexandre Mattiussi, Atlein, Balmain, Cédric Charlier, Dries Van Noten, Elie Saab, Etudes, Giambattista Valli, Karl Lagerfeld, Koché, Nicolas Lecourt Mansion, Olivier Theyskens and Rokh. The display is to be broadcast in more than 40 countries.

Backstage, L’Oréal Paris’ global makeup director Val Garland and global hair artist Stephane Lancien will be crafting looks.

Last year the brand’s fashion show was held on the Seine river, and in 2017 it was on the Avenue des Champs-Élysées.