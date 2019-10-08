CANDLE CAUSE: Louis Vuitton and RED, the nonprofit organization founded by Bono and Bobby Shriver in 2006, have joined forces to help the fight to end AIDS. For the project, they’ve created a candle, called the Louis Vuitton|RED candle. For each one sold, $60 will be donated directly to the Global Fund to fight AIDS in support of RED.

Michael Burke, chairman and chief executive officer of Louis Vuitton, called the collaboration a milestone. “RED’s very courageous fight concerns us all, and we at Louis Vuitton will continue to champion their values and dedicated work,” he said in a statement. “We remain fully committed to supporting this cause and are pleased that our candle will help in furthering the fight against AIDS.”

Louis Vuitton’s master perfumer Jacques Cavallier-Belletrud composed the candle, which was designed by Marc Newson.

Cavallier-Belletrud was inspired by the color red. “I was keen to create something that has a strong universal character and with a real sense of liberty,” he said. “I started with a peony flower accord, which has a pronounced character through its highly floral elements with hints of spice, wood and fruit. It is a perfume in itself.”

Newson also took a cue from red, painting the candle’s wick that color, as well as choosing the hue for the metal disc, used as a lid and base, and outer packaging.

“Thanks to Louis Vuitton, every candle sold will raise enough to provide 300 days of life-saving medication to someone living with HIV/AIDS,” said Jennifer Lotito, chief operating officer of RED, who added this year in Lyon, France, is the organization’s sixth fund-raising cycle, or Global Fund Replenishment.

Starting Oct. 9, the 220-g. Louis Vuitton|RED candles will be sold for $185 each in Louis Vuitton stores globally and on louisvuitton.com.