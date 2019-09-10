Louis Vuitton X, the eye-caching, Beverly Hills pop-up and Instagram hot spot that’s impossible to miss on the corner of Rodeo Drive and South Santa Monica Boulevard, is being extended until Nov. 10.

The exhibition, which opened on June 28 and was originally slated to run until Sept. 15, is a colorful showcase of the luxury French house’s 160-year history of collaborations with artists. From Sol LeWitt and Jeff Koons to Karl Lagerfeld and Rei Kawakubo, Louis Vuitton has a rich past of working with key figures across art and fashion.

The brand, which is owned by LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, has been frequently working with L.A.-based American artists Alex Israel and Jonas Wood. Last week Wood unveiled a limited-edition textile collaboration — shawls and scarves — that will be available in stores worldwide by Sept. 12.

To celebrate the opening of Louis Vuitton X, Israel and Wood were two of six contemporary artists (who also included Sam Falls, Tschabalala Self, Urs Fischer and Nicholas Hlobo) commissioned to reimagine the house’s “Capucines” handbag, launched in 2013. (The name is an ode to the Parisian street that Louis Vuitton himself first opened a store on in 1854.) The collection of bags, named “Artycapucines” and released in June, retail for $8,600 each and are currently on display at the exhibit.

Across two floors on 468 North Rodeo Drive, the pop-up showcases more than 180 items, a variety of objects and accessories — from early-20th-century trunks to familiar “Monogram Bags” — as well as ready-to-wear pieces by Marc Jacobs, Kim Jones, Nicolas Ghesquière and Virgil Abloh, artistic director of Louis Vuitton’s men’s collections since 2018.

The sprawling, over 22,000-square-foot building previously housed a Brooks Brothers shop for 15 years (which is reopening on North Canon Drive in Beverly Hills in October), before being purchased by LVMH’s Bernard Arnault. Once Louis Vuitton X closes its doors for good, the space is reportedly expected to reopen as a Cheval Blanc hotel.