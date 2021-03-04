BACK IN TOWN: Maxime Simoëns is pressing reset. The Paris-based designer is relaunching his eponymous label with a coed line for fall 2021. Aiming to celebrate gender fluidity, the casual collection mixes its styles. Wide pants and check shirts are taken from the masculine wardrobe and mixed with elements inspired by school uniforms, prints evoking faraway planets and the sky at night and floral prints and embroideries referencing Russian folk art. With a nod to sustainable fashion, the collection includes a series of numbered, mainly denim pieces upcycled from the designer’s archives.

Simoëns shuttered his women’s line after five years in 2015 and parted ways with LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, which had invested in his label. During that time, his sexy, graphic dresses garnered a strong following among the celebrity set, and he showed either on the ready-to-wear or couture calendar in Paris, depending on the season. In June 2016, he created urban men’s label MX Paris, which last presented for spring 2020. He was also artistic director for Azzaro between 2017 and 2019, and subsequently designed for Paule Ka for a single season.