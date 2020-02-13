MOUNTAIN HIGH: For its return to London Fashion Week, MM6 Maison Margiela will unveil a collaboration with The North Face based on its signature Expedition System pieces designed for extreme weather conditions.

The MM6 fall collection, due to be shown on Feb. 16, will feature clothing items and accessories that blend the technical precision and functionality of the original North Face line, launched in 1990, with MM6’s conceptual approach, the fashion house said in a statement.

“Resonating with the modular and customizable nature of both the MM6 collection and the original Expedition System, garments are engineered with interlocking components that adapt and extend the protective, insulating properties of each design,” it said.

It marks MM6’s first collaboration since its capsule collection with Opening Ceremony for fall 2011. Over the last decade, The North Face has expanded its reach from serious mountain explorers to fashion connoisseurs via partnerships with brands including Supreme, Junya Watanabe and Sacai.

Launched in 1997, MM6 — the contemporary line of Maison Margiela — has shown its collections in New York, London and more recently Milan. It last took part in London Fashion Week for the spring 2019 shows.