MILAN — Moschino creative director Jeremy Scott is ready to take Rome, WWD has learned.

The Italian brand will show its men’s fall 2019 and its women’s pre-fall 2019 collections with a special runway event to be hosted the night of Jan. 8 in the Italian capital.

“I have chosen to show the collection in Rome at the historic Cinecittà studios as the show is an homage to the great Federico Fellini who filmed some of his most iconic films there,” Scott said.

“I’ve taken inspiration from his body of work and the amazing characters he has created from the films ‘Roma,’ ‘La Dolce Vita,’ ‘Satyricon,’ ‘8 1/2’ and ‘Casanova,’ to name a few.”

Scott is not the first international designer to choose Cinecittà as the set of his show. In December 2015, Karl Lagerfeld hosted the Chanel Métiers d’Art fall 2015 runway show at the Roman studios, where he recreated the streets of Paris.

The Moschino runway show will coincide with the Florentine men’s trade show Pitti Immagine Uomo, which opens the same day and ends on Dec. 11.

Previously, Scott has shown his men’s collections for the Moschino brand in London, Los Angeles and Milan.