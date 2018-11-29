THE INTERNET’S A STAGE: The supermodel who needs no introduction is getting personal with her own YouTube channel.

Naomi Campbell will today launch “Being Naomi,” on the video platform. She says she hopes the channel will give her fans an inside look into her life as a businesswoman, activist and in-demand model, and open up opportunities for them to communicate with her — plus show viewers the kinds of charitable causes in which she participates.

“I want to show the world who I am and what I stand for,” Campbell explains. “My hope is that when you engage with my channel that you are inspired by what you see, that it pushes you to be the best you can be, to do your part in the world and to pursue your dreams.”

Campbell has a slew of video features slated for her channel in the near future, including a livestream of the Global Citizen Festival in Johannesburg, South Africa. The model will also be telling the story of how she was discovered in a feature titled “My Journey,” to be released on Dec. 13, and will share her New Year’s resolutions in a video on Jan. 3.

Will Naomi Campbell become a YouTube sensation, like Jaclyn Hill or Jojo Siwa? Maybe. For now, she is simply interested in establishing a direct connection with the public and sharing her personal narrative.

“I am honored to be able to share my life on YouTube and to have the unique opportunity to communicate my story in my own voice,” Campbell concludes.