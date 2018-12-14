Natalia Vodianova’s Naked Heart Foundation has teamed with online luxury fashion web site LuisaViaRoma for her latest installment of the annual Fund Fair.

Slated to take place in London at Roundhouse on Feb. 18, the event takes inspiration from filmmaker Federico Fellini’s “La Dolce Vita,” for its fifth year in the U.K. — and sixth overall.

The Fellini theme will be represented through an over-the-top set design at the English theater — complete with a Trevi Fountain. Guests, who in the past have included Hailey Baldwin and Taylor Swift, will try their hand at classic fair games like Hook-a-duck and bowling. Participating brands Louis Vuitton, Celine, Givenchy, Dior and more will have prizes on hand for the winners. There will additionally be live entertainment from Warner Music Group at the event.

Vodianova launched her foundation Naked Heart in 2004; since then, she has raised more than 40 million euros across the United States, U.K., Russia and France. The organization aims to support children with physical, mental and sensory disabilities through the initiation and support of various projects. Over the years, the Naked Heart Foundation has financed 18 projects across seven Russian cities, including a Family Support Centre in Nizhny Novgorod and summer and autumn camps for children with special needs and their families.

