Dior Fetes Johnny Depp in Cannes

Gabriel Hendifar Opens Apparatus London

King Charles III Honors Labrum London With Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design

EXCLUSIVE: Nuuly Expands Plus Offerings With Eloquii

Nuuly and Eloquii are teaming up in a rental curation spanning sizes 14 to 32.

A fuchsia one-shoulder dress from Eloquii shown on a survey model with her arms in a striking overhead pose, as the brand makes its way to rental platform Nuuly.
A style from the Nuuly x Eloquii collaboration for the rental platform. Courtesy Nuuly

Nuuly, the rental service owned by Urbn, is seeking greater size inclusivity. 

A new exclusive partnership with plus-size e-tailer Eloquii seeks to enable a broader size range for rental customers. Carried in sizes 14 to 32, Eloquii drops on-trend styles that span occasion dresses, workplace separates and picnic-worthy summer looks. To start, the partnership will carry 25 styles with more styles arriving each month. 

Already, plus-size offerings abound at Nuuly with thousands of rentals in sizes up to 5X and 40W from brands like Anthropologie, Universal Standard and For Love & Lemons.

“Since Nuuly’s inception, we’ve been committed to expanding fashion horizons for all women, offering hundreds of brands and styles for all occasions that our subscribers love to rent,” Sky Pollard, head of product at Nuuly, told WWD. “Eloquii has been a highly requested brand from our plus-size customers, so we’re excited to add them to our assortment through this exclusive partnership. Currently, garments in sizes 16 to 40 account for 15 to 20 percent of our assortment, and we’re always looking to expand this with new brands and styles tailored specifically to what our subscribers want and that prove durable for many wears.”

Last year, Eloquii partnered with designer Melissa Mercedes on a collection that spanned a swath of retro-inspired prints and punchy shades. 

The Nuuly rental subscription service boasts 150,000 subscribers (up 20 percent from 30,000 in 2021) with memberships starting at $98 a month to access six styles. Renters have the option to purchase pieces at a discount using Nuuly Thrift, a resale program addition. More than 300 brands, from Good American to Selkie, are offered at Nuuly. 

Julie Carnevale, chief executive officer and cofounder of Eloquii, said the Nuuly partnership is a match for many reasons.

“Both Nuuly and Eloquii believe fashion doesn’t stop at a size 12 and should be accessible to all sizes,” she said. “The partnership also allows us to extend the life cycle of our product through Nuuly Rent’s shared closet system, their in-house laundry and repairs and eventually through resale on Nuuly Thrift once pieces are retired from the rental rotation.”

A vibrant yellow belted dress from Eloquii.
WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Hot Summer Bags

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

