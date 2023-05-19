Exclusive: Nuuly Expands Plus Offerings with Eloquii

Nuuly, the rental service owned by Urbn, is seeking greater size inclusivity.

A new exclusive partnership with plus-size e-tailer Eloquii seeks to enable a broader size range for rental customers. Carried in sizes 14 to 32, Eloquii drops on-trend styles that span occasion dresses, workplace separates and picnic-worthy summer looks. To start, the partnership will carry 25 styles with more styles arriving each month.

Already, plus-size offerings abound at Nuuly with thousands of rentals in sizes up to 5X and 40W from brands like Anthropologie, Universal Standard and For Love & Lemons.

“Since Nuuly’s inception, we’ve been committed to expanding fashion horizons for all women, offering hundreds of brands and styles for all occasions that our subscribers love to rent,” Sky Pollard, head of product at Nuuly, told WWD. “Eloquii has been a highly requested brand from our plus-size customers, so we’re excited to add them to our assortment through this exclusive partnership. Currently, garments in sizes 16 to 40 account for 15 to 20 percent of our assortment, and we’re always looking to expand this with new brands and styles tailored specifically to what our subscribers want and that prove durable for many wears.”

Last year, Eloquii partnered with designer Melissa Mercedes on a collection that spanned a swath of retro-inspired prints and punchy shades.

The Nuuly rental subscription service boasts 150,000 subscribers (up 20 percent from 30,000 in 2021) with memberships starting at $98 a month to access six styles. Renters have the option to purchase pieces at a discount using Nuuly Thrift, a resale program addition. More than 300 brands, from Good American to Selkie, are offered at Nuuly.

Julie Carnevale, chief executive officer and cofounder of Eloquii, said the Nuuly partnership is a match for many reasons.

“Both Nuuly and Eloquii believe fashion doesn’t stop at a size 12 and should be accessible to all sizes,” she said. “The partnership also allows us to extend the life cycle of our product through Nuuly Rent’s shared closet system, their in-house laundry and repairs and eventually through resale on Nuuly Thrift once pieces are retired from the rental rotation.”