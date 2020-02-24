PERFECT ATTENDANCE: To mark Paris Fashion Week, Off-White is staging a series of special events, including a jewelry and eyewear pop-up store.

The 2,350-square-foot boutique is located at 229 Rue Saint-Honoré, opposite the Moynat store, and will be open to the public from Feb. 24 to March 3. The three-story space, featuring a spiral staircase and chevron wood floors, will offer spring 2020 women’s and men’s jewelry pieces, in addition to specialty unisex eyewear.

The jewelry category is fairly recent for Off-White, having launched with the pre-fall 2019 collection, and underlines its expansion into the accessories segment.

Women’s styles include Mini Arrow earrings in a variety of finishes, as well as pendants, rings and necklaces featuring Bolts and signature brand detailing. Men’s jewelry includes industrial-style bracelets, and arrow necklaces in different weights. Eyewear ranges from chunky rectangular glasses to aviators with reflective lenses.

Off-White will also be part of the “Colette, Mon Amour” temporary souvenir store opening at the Maison Kitsuné store off Rue de Rivoli to coincide with the release of the documentary of the same name. Open from Feb. 24 to March 4, the pop-up will carry a special Off-White bag and sunglasses, available in a limited edition of 20.

The store will also offer special merch from Kitsuné, Futura and Highsnobiety, Snoopy sculptures by Leblon Delienne and a Karl Hab fanzine. The film will be screened from Feb. 26 to March 1 at the MK2 Beaubourg cinema, followed by talks with guests including Colette cofounder and creative director Sarah Andelman.

Though Off-White does not have a permanent store in Paris, it has staged a series of pop-ups in the French capital, often in partnership with department stores.

An installation at Galeries Lafayette Champs-Élysées, running until March 14, provides a glimpse into creative director Virgil Abloh’s working process. Glass boxes feature installations revealing the departments involved in making a collection: atelier, style, graphics, store planning, accessories and marketing.