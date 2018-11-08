FRESH INK: Olivia Culpo is working her way from beauty queen to signed model.

The reality television actress and former Miss Universe, who has a spot on the E! show “Model Squad,” has signed on with talent company Society Management. Culpo said she’s looking forward to “embarking on another part of my journey alongside Society.”

“The team has already been vital in cultivating the careers of many others whom I greatly respect, and I look forward to the projects we will foster together,” she said.

Culpo recently made similar comments about her tie-up with Sports Illustrated, which named her a 2018 Swimsuit Issue Rookie, and for which she will model inside the pages of the 2019 edition.

“This was a major goal of mine because many of the women that have posed for SI have gone on to have such inspirational careers,” she previously said.

It’s clear Culpo is fixing to jumpstart her career in the modeling industry — but she most likely won’t be designated to a single category in terms of her job title. In the past, she has appeared in various roles for movies like “American Satan” and “I Feel Pretty” alongside Amy Schumer. Plus she’s worked on capsule collections for companies including Marled.