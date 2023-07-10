EXCLUSIVE: Prada Becomes Official Partner of the Chinese Women’s National Football Team

SHANGHAI — Prada has revealed a partnership with the Chinese Women’s National Football Team, in an effort to support talented young athletes and explore the world of sport.

Prada will provide outfits for the 23-player squad and delegates while traveling and at formal events, designed to give the team “a fresh and contemporary off-the-field image,” Prada said in a statement.

The team’s official Prada uniform features a black Prada blazer and matching dress pants, a crisp button-down shirt and sleek Prada loafers.

Courtesy

Courtesy

The partnership kicked off as the team embarked on a trip to Australia, where they will play in the FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand. The games will commence on July 20.

Nicknamed “Steel Roses,” the Chinese players’ morale is high after winning the Asian Cup last year. China, now ranked 14th in the world, will take on Denmark in its first group-level match on July 22.

Prada’s partnership with the team will continue after the World Cup to include “various important summer fixtures,” such as the Asian Games 2023, which will be held in Hangzhou in September, and the Paris 2024 Olympics.

“The China Women’s Football Team has forged a global reputation and is a source of inspiration for young female athletes, focusing public and institutional attention on a democratic and inclusive sport,” Prada said in the announcement.

The collaboration with the team is Prada’s latest initiative to foster strong links with the world of sport, promote a healthy brand image and diversify away from its reliance on celebrity endorsements, a high-risk endeavor under China’s current climate, despite its high returns.

In May, Prada tapped Chinese basketball player Shuyu Yang as its latest brand ambassador. With more than 3 million followers on Weibo, Yang appeared in a series of photos and a short film wearing pieces from the brand’s latest men’s collection.

Last January, the brand tapped Chinese table tennis player and Olympic champion Ma Long as brand ambassador, then followed up with a Douyin campaign featuring four acclaimed Olympics athletes who represent a wide range of beauty standards.

The campaign was directed by Hung Huang [who is also a columnist for WWD] and featured shotput athlete Gong Lijiao, marathon runner Li Zhixuan, water polo player Xiong Dunhan and Yang Shuyu.