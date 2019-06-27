TAKE TWO: Gherardo Felloni is addressing the generation gap — and incidentally sending out the message that style has no age barrier — with a short film to present his fall 2019 collection for Roger Vivier.

He tapped a Hollywood heavyweight, Susan Sarandon, as well as rising star AnnaSophia Robb, to star in a short film set to go live on the brand’s social channels today. It also stars Instagram sensation Tuna the Dog, who has 2 million followers — almost as many as Sarandon and Robb combined.

Inspired by Italian director Antonio Pietrangeli’s cult 1965 movie “Lo la conoscevo bene” (“I Knew Her Well” in English), the film tells the story of an aspiring actress — played by Robb — who moves to the city to learn her trade and take lessons in style under shoe-obsessed drama teacher Sarandon.

“The relationship between different generations [is] something I’ve always been interested in,” Felloni said. “I wanted to address the theme in this short film for Roger Vivier.”

He continued, “I think it’s important to show who is the Roger Vivier woman. Susan Sarandon and AnnaSophia Robb perfectly exemplify my vision of Vivier women.…I chose them because I wanted to show a playful exchange between two generations.”

Last December, Felloni enlisted another silver-screen heavyweight, Catherine Deneuve, in a film celebrating the launch of the Très Vivier shoe, part of his first collection for the high-end footwear and accessories house.