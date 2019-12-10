Russell James has signed with Creative Artists Agency for worldwide representation.

The Los Angeles-based talent and sports agency, which represents some of Hollywood’s biggest names, has been expanding its fashion division. The 57-year-old Australian fashion and entertainment photographer is also signed with Maloney Artist Management, founded by David Maloney.

“CAA represents leading creative talent across many areas, and now also at the forefront of fashion, beauty and fine art,” shared James in a statement to WWD. “Combined with the deep industry experience of my manager David Maloney, CAA’s vast reach, network and talent pool gives me the unique opportunity to develop my brand and business on a scale that was previously unimaginable.”

In the late Nineties, James shot the first African-American model to grace the coveted cover of Sports Illustrated solo: Tyra Banks. Since then, he has photographed a slew of well-known faces including stars Rihanna and Barbra Streisand; models Gisele Bündchen, Cindy Crawford, Naomi Campbell, Gigi Hadid, Adriana Lima, Karlie Kloss, Miranda Kerr, Ashley Graham, Candice Swanepoel and Kendall Jenner, and actor Hugh Jackman. His work has been published in publications including Vogue, W Magazine, Harper’s Bazaar, Forbes and GQ, and he’s collaborated with brands such as Hermès, Victoria’s Secret, Fila, Reebok, Maidenform, Revlon, Mercedes-Benz and Evian.

His photographs have been published in six books, including “Russell James” in 2008 and “Limited Edition,” released this year. Alongside fashion and entertainment photography, James has captured indigenous culture and natural landscapes, which is what first inspired him to become a photographer, he has shared. The projects became a passion, and in 2008, he founded Nomad Two Worlds Foundation, which raises funds for indigenous and marginalized people around the world.

His work has been showcased in cities like New York, Shanghai, Berlin and Melbourne. In 2020 and 2021, he plans to exhibit in the U.S., China and Europe.

“Russell is a singular talent and also a big proponent for change in how women are represented and protected in the fashion and beauty businesses,” shared CAA agent Christian Carino with WWD. “We are proud to represent him in his creative business ventures.”