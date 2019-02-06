SPECIAL RELATIONSHIP: Shoppers still mourning the closure of concept store Colette can get a temporary fix, with a new Paris pop-up by Sacai that reunites creative director Chitose Abe with former Colette creative director Sarah Andelman.

The “Bonjour Sacai” temporary store, scheduled to run from Feb. 12 to March 9, will kick off a worldwide sequence of Hello Sacai pop-up stores this year in key cities in Europe, Asia and the U.S. where the brand does not have its own retail stores.

Located on Rue de Richelieu, across from popular Japanese udon bar Kunitoraya, the French space will feature Sacai’s spring women’s and men’s collections, limited-edition kids’ and lingerie lines, and collaborations with local brands such as A.P.C., Petit Bateau and Hervé Chapelier.

Andelman, who heads her own consultancy, Just an Idea, also reunited Abe with jeweler Charlotte Chesnais and ceramics maker Astier de Villatte, who collaborated with Sacai in the past.

The pop-up will carry the exclusive prelaunches of Sacai’s latest collaboration with Nike, a Waffle Daybreak and LDV hybrid shoe, and custom-beaded BeatsX wireless earphones by Beats by Dre.

Sacai asked Gelchop, the studio that makes all of its store furniture and fixtures, to create bespoke pieces for the space, which will feature a café run by specialty coffee shop Honor. A corner will carry limited-edition pieces created with Hiroshi Fujiwara of Japanese brand Fragment under the Sacai (not Sacai) label.

Andelman said the space was like a continuation of the Jardin Sacai takeover of Colette, shortly before its definitive closure in December 2017.

“After many years of collaboration between Sacai and Colette, I’m very happy Chitose continues our nice relationship with this project,” she said in a statement. “The eclectic mix will give to the pop-up a unique vibe.”

Future pop-ups are to feature products inspired by each location, which will also be available in limited runs online.