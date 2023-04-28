EXCLUSIVE: Stella Maxwell Signs With The Society Management

The Society Management has signed Stella Maxwell.

“Change in all things is sweet like lemonade,” the model told WWD in a statement. “That first part is Aristotle, but the lemonade part is all me. I am very excited to be working with the Society family. I have been with Elite Paris for many years, so it feels very natural to be working within their network. “

The talent management company, the U.S. division of Elite Model Management, has been adding to its roster. This news comes after the agency signed Pamela Anderson this month. Launched in 2013, The Society Management has worked with the likes of Karlie Kloss, Kendall Jenner, Irina Shayk, Angus Cloud, Josephine Skriver, Jaden and Willow Smith, Amber Valletta and Liu Wen.

“The Society Management is honored to welcome Stella Maxwell to our roster. Stella is a fashion icon that has had an outstanding career over the years within the fashion sector, as well as with her admirable advocacy work,” the company noted.

Maxwell, born in Belgium, was “discovered” while at university in New Zealand. The 32-year-old has been in campaigns for brands including Hugo Boss, Karl Lagerfeld, Off White, Tom Ford Beauty, Tommy Hilfiger and Victoria’s Secret. She has walked on runways for Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Chanel, Fendi, Jacquemus, Jean Paul Gaultier, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu and Versace. She’s been on the cover of various Vogues, including Vogue U.S., as well as V Magazine and CR Fashion Book and in the pages of Harper’s Bazaar, Elle, Love, i-D, Glamour and Interview.

In 2017, Maxwell received the Daily Front Row’s Model of the Year award.

She’s also collaborated with fashion labels on capsule collections, working with RVCA and The Kooples.

Outside fashion, she has been an advocate for LGBTQ rights, serving as an ambassador for GLAAD, as well as a supporter of amfAR.