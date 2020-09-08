Hollywood stylist Micaela Erlanger is releasing her first apparel collection in collaboration with multi-platform retailer QVC, out Wednesday, WWD has learned exclusively.

“I really wanted to take the guesswork out of getting dressed,” Erlanger said of the vision behind the line, called Stylelist. As a stylist, Erlanger helps dress the likes of Meryl Streep and Lupita Nyong’o.

“Ultimately, you have your own personal stylist built into this collection,” she continued. “I’m here to give you all the insider tips and tricks that are otherwise reserved for stars.”

Her brand DNA is to provide all women with a list of essential, must-have wardrobe pieces, she added. “These are the core items. The collection was designed to be incredibly versatile.”

Offering sizes XXS to 5X, the inclusive launch includes staples that can be “dressed up or down,” a scarf, tank, cardigan, French cuff shirt and relaxed, boyfriend blazer. Price tags range from $34 to $114.

“I really have learned what it is women need, what is missing,” she said, adding that she took influence from the women in her life, her clients, as well as her own wardrobe. Blazers, specifically, are a signature of her own personal style.

“The proportion was considered so that it’s super flattering no matter how tall you are or how curvy you might be,” she said of designing the particular item. “It’s important that no matter your shape or size that you feel good.”

Erlanger will be offering styling tricks and showcasing the entire collection, from accessories to denim, when she appears on air on QVC at 9 a.m. on Sept. 29.

“She’s electric,” said Rachel Ungaro, vice president of apparel for QVC and HSN, of Erlanger. “She just has a way of really getting you to understand her vision. And her vision is very simple, which is great. The brand is called Stylelist because in Micaela’s mind, it’s all about a list, the list of the things you need to have in your wardrobe, the list of the pieces that are so important for you to update, for you to have.”