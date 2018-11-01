In order to make the classical soprano singer Sarah Brightman shine just a little bit more on her “Hymn” tour next year, Swarovski has teamed with the English crossover artist on a collection and partnership.

The approach to this link-up is multitiered. Swarovski and Brightman created a line of unisex and bespoke jewelry that will be available for purchase at Brightman’s concerts and online; plus, the company applied more than 600,000 Swarovski crystals to the costumes — and a custom tiara, which Brightman co-designed — she’ll wear on tour. A limited-edition version of her new album “Hymn,” customized by Swarovski, will also be for sale, replete with exclusive bonus content.

As part of her involvement with the design and consultation process, Brightman traveled to the brand’s headquarters in Wattens, Austria, to check out the corporate archives and gain further inspiration for her collection.

“I wanted to create something the fans would feel a natural connection to, and capture the essence of the show experience,” said Brightman, who’s known for donning otherworldly and lavish costumes when she’s on stage.

The “Hymn” tour, it seems, won’t lag in the decadence department. For the 125 dates Brightman is performing in cities including Philadelphia, Baltimore and São Paulo, she’ll be wearing fanciful creations bedecked with the brand’s crystals — of which Brightman says she’s been an admirer for years.

“It’s our first time integrating with an artist on so many different levels,” Swarovski senior vice president of North America Alexander Wellhoefer explained. “We’re delighted to have created…mementos that her fans will love.”

