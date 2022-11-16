EXCLUSIVE: Twitch Streamer Sydney ‘Sydeon’ Parker Signs With The Society Management

The Society Management is adding a gamer to its roster.

The model agency, the U.S. division of Elite World Group, has signed Twitch streamer Sydney Parker — known online as “Sydeon.”

Parker continues to be represented by gaming management firm Loaded for all things streaming, while The Society Management will handle additional opportunities in beauty and fashion.

“The Society approached me and my team at Loaded with a vision that I didn’t know was possible, but I was so excited about it,” Parker told WWD in a statement. “Merging both my love for fashion, modeling and gaming by working with Society made so much sense for me. Because I modeled mostly before college, it feels almost like a lifetime ago and seems surreal now. Now things have come full circle, and I can’t wait to do lots of cool projects with Society.”

Launching her streaming career in 2019, the 25-year-old has had partnerships with Savage x Fenty, StockX and Volkswagen. She’s also known as a member of the OfflineTV collective, a group of content creators who got their start in gaming and count more than 3 million followers on YouTube. Parker has 224,000 fans of her own on Instagram and 317,000 on Twitch. Originally from Seattle, Washington, she now resides in Los Angeles, California.

“Sydney is a dynamic, remarkable representative of very exciting sectors, and we are thrilled to explore innovative opportunities and cultivate a unique career path for her,” The Society Management noted in an exclusive statement. “Sydney’s talents will inspire new roadmaps for many others who wish to develop in the areas of fashion and beauty.”

Launched in 2013 in New York City, New York, The Society Management has worked with the likes of Angus Cloud, Irina Shayk, Karlie Kloss, Lucky Blue Smith, Kendall Jenner, Amber Valletta and Liu Wen.