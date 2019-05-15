REDOUTABLE: Vanessa Seward has designed a collection for La Redoute, a French clothing and home furnishing catalogue owned by Galeries Lafayette.

The Argentina-born and Paris-based designer brought her signature chic style to La Redoute for a 32-piece collection of ready-to-wear and accessories, featuring classics such as a belted trenchcoat, leather knee-high boots, a chambray shirt and a denim midi skirt.

It’s the second time the designer has teamed with the retailer: Seward first collaborated with La Redoute in 2010 when she was creative director of Azzaro.

“I have a lot of respect for La Redoute as they have always been very supportive of young designers,” Seward told WWD. “On both occasions I collaborated with them, I really felt they adapted to my universe.”

The “Vanessa Seward Pour La Redoute” collection will hit the retailer’s e-commerce platform and catalogue in three drops, with planned launches in September, October and November, and will be unveiled to the press during a presentation at the end of May.

Inspired by the Sixties, the collection was based on the effortless style of celebrated French women such as author Françoise Sagan and Nouvelle Vague actress Françoise Dorléac. Items start at 49 euros and go up to 199 euros for a pair of leather boots, in keeping with La Redoute’s affordable price point.

“My ambition is to design affordable pieces that women want to wear,” Seward said. “It’s difficult for prices to stay accessible if you don’t have the right structure. La Redoute was a big help on that aspect: Everything is made in Europe but manages to stay affordable.”

Playing on the name of the French retailer, a sweatshirt in the collection spells out the term “Redoutable,” or formidable in English: The style is a nod to the designer’s signature message sweatshirts from her namesake line, which is on hold after the company parted ways with APC in April 2018, as reported.

“Fashion is changing a lot at the moment; all the business models are being reexamined,” Seward said. “I’m currently thinking about the best way to do things. I’m taking my time.”