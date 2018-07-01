It’s back to the runway for VFiles, which will be holding its 10th show on Sept. 5.

Last season, instead of the traditional runway/performance extravaganza the company hosts, it staged “Be Heart, Make Noise,” an immersive music and fashion event done in collaboration with Adidas Originals. In the past, runway shows included celebrity guest judges such as Khloé Kardashian and Young Thug. For VFiles Runway 10, the brand is bringing its event a bit more down to earth by, for the first time, appointing a committee of eight industry leaders that will select and mentor show contestants throughout their journey to New York Fashion Week. After that, the VFiles team will provide mentorship for the following season. The pivot brings a slightly more serious — yet welcome — tone to the show that has otherwise been high on experimental fashion.

The mentor committee includes: Julie Anne Quay, founder and chief executive officer of VFiles; Laura Brown, editor in chief of InStyle magazine; Rio Uribe, designer and founder of Gypsy Sport; Candy Pratts Price, fashion consultant; Anna Trevelyan, stylist and creative consultant; Erin Magee, founder of MadeMe; Paul Cupo, designer, and James Costas-Michael, merchandise director of VFiles.

Also new for the season; VFiles is requiring that all collections be completely new, never having been shown prior to the runway event. Applications close on July 5. Runway contestants will be announced in early August.