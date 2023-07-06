EXCLUSIVE: Vuori and Bala Announce Limited-edition Collaboration

The California based activewear brand Vuori has teamed up with fitness equipment brand Bala for a limited-edition collection.

Available exclusively through Vuori’s website and U.S. store locations, the collection looks to provide fans of the “California cool” brand with a workout accessory to match her aesthetic. A natural pairing, Vuori and Bala have both made their mark on consumers with their unique blend of fashion and fitness.

Working together the teams brought the Bala bangles to life in one of Vuori’s most popular signature colorways, called dune. By selecting the neutral shade, the companies aim to provide fashion-focused fitness enthusiasts with a tool that can be paired with any look for any workout. The Dune colorway is also available in Vuori’s existing activewear collection.

“In our continued promise to create products that are ‘Built to Move In, Styled for Life,’ we are so excited to announce the launch of Vuori x Bala,” said Kelly Loreto, senior director of brand marketing at Vuori. “With the fusion of one of our most popular colorways, Dune, and Bala’s famous bangle weights, we have created an ultra-unique workout companion to compliment any look.”

Vuori x Bala limited-edition bangles. Courtesy Image.

Notably, Bala’s bangles revolutionized the wearable wellness space in 2020 as people began looking for convenient ways to workout at home. The constant but comfortable resistance accessory, designed to complement every workout, emphasizes consumers’ preference for an aesthetically designed product. Past collaborations for the brand have included New Balance and Shutz, along with a pet offering with Maxbone.

Similarly, the collaboration with Bala mark’s Vuori’s third accessory-based collaboration, having previously launched collaborative collections with Aloha and Clae.

The Vuori x Bala Bangles are available Thursday and retail for $55.