EXCLUSIVE: Whitney Port Signs With WME

Whitney Port has signed with William Morris Endeavor, more commonly known as WME.

The talent agency will focus on expanding her lifestyle brand in all things digital, podcasting, television and products across “fashion, jewelry, home, beauty and motherhood.” Still, she will continue to be represented by Vanessa Flaherty, president and partner at influencer management and marketing company Digital Brand Architects.

“I’m excited about this next chapter and look forward to working alongside my team at WME to build upon my existing business and expand into new areas,” Port said in a statement.

The 38-year-old rose to fame on MTV’s reality TV series “The Hills,” before starring in her own spin-off “The City.” She has since grown a personal brand, debuting fashion lines Whitney Eve in 2008 and CozeCo in 2021, as well as releasing a book, “True Whit: Designing a Life of Style, Beauty and Fun,” in 2011.

Fans have seen a more personal side of Port on her YouTube channel, created in 2012, which follows her life as a wife and mother. She and husband Tim Rosenman met when Rosenman was a producer on “The City.” The two, with son Sonny, share their journey, but also film reaction videos to her MTV shows, as well as others — which got traction during the pandemic.

Port also has a podcast, “With Whit,” a collaboration with Dear Media launched in 2019.

Representing names in entertainment, sports and fashion, WME’s roster of clients includes Pharrell Williams, Selena Gomez, Jeremy Strong, Donald Glover and Olivia Rodrigo. This year the company signed Meghan Markle.