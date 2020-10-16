Yara Shahidi is kicking off PacSun’s PacTalks, a biweekly Instagram Live series. The 20-year-old actress and activist will join 14-year-old fellow activist Naomi Wadler in conversation to discuss issues impacting Gen Z, youth engagement, among other topics, today at 4 p.m. PST. Future subject matters for the talks will include voting, social media, diversity and inclusion.

Founded in 1980 and based in California, PacSun — which designs for teens and young adults — simultaneously unveils its PacCares initiative. The philanthropic endeavor is a partnership with charitable organizations that include Lady Gaga’s Born This Way Foundation, Girl Up and the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund. The retail company pledges to donate up to $250,000 to their causes from proceeds received from PacCares merchandise.

PacSun is also taking a different approach this holiday season. Instead of featuring models in its upcoming ad campaign, it will showcase its customers and employees.

“We have been inspired by the support and dedication of our staff and loyalty of our community this year,” said PacSun chief brand officer Brie Olson in a statement. “We wanted to celebrate them in our holiday campaign, so we cast the entire campaign via Instagram to feature true fans of the brand. Our creative team combed through posts tagging our merchandise to find the cast, who styled themselves in some of their favorite looks from the coming season.”