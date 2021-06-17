It’s been 25 years since Adam Sandler traded in his hockey stick for a golf club in the sports comedy “Happy Gilmore.”

And now, New York streetwear store Extra Butter has teamed with Adidas on an exclusive on- and off-course licensed collection inspired by the three main characters: Chubbs, Shooter and Happy.

The Chubbs capsule features on-course performance product that honors Happy’s mentor, Chubbs Peterson, and includes pastels and argyles integrated into polos, pleated pants, shorts and a tech anorak. Each piece is embroidered with Chubbs’ motto: “It’s All in the Hips.” There’s also an Adidas ZG21 spiked golf shoe in white with brogue paneling and a fringe kiltie with added details such as alligator skin, a nod to the fact that an alligator bit off Chubbs’ hand.

Shooter McGavin, Happy’s nemesis, also gets his own capsule, which includes a version of his coveted Gold Jacket in the form of an Adicross bomber with a “Pro Golfers Tour Championship”-inspired Extra Butter crest, Adidas striping, and a woven collar and cuffs. The same gold motif is offered on the Shooter Ultraboost 1.0 suede shoe with gold flecks that features a graphic insole and webbing across the striped cage that can hold three golf tees. A visor and cap featuring the Shooter logo complete the capsule.

The third capsule, inspired by Happy Gilmore himself, is more streetwear-inspired and includes graphic T-shirts, sweatpants, a cooler bag and an Adilette Boost Slides with a green felt footbed, brogue accents and 25th anniversary branding.

Prices include $90 for a polo, $85 for shorts, $150 for the tech anorak, $175 for the gold bomber and $180 for the sneaker or golf shoe.

Extra Butter also created complementary accessories with Phat Scooters for electric golf scooters, Seamus Golf for club covers and bags, Asher Golf for leather gloves and Vice Golf for Pro Plus golf balls.

“Twenty-five years ago, a fictional character named Happy Gilmore broke the mold on what it meant to be a golfer, and we wanted to celebrate that with a unique collaboration and collection,” said Extra Butter cofounder and chief executive officer Ankur Amin. “Golf is growing exponentially amongst every demographic. Golfers today are more diverse and the game is more inclusive than ever before. Golf is getting younger and breaking away from its ‘dad’s game’ reputation as youth culture starts to embrace the sport. We wanted to be a part of this shift, bring our style to the sport and have fun with this project.”

“We’re always looking to push boundaries and collaborate in fun and unique ways as a golf category, so when Extra Butter approached us with this Happy Gilmore opportunity, we loved every aspect of it,” said Matt Myers, senior director of marketing for Adidas Golf. “For us, it’s just another example of how we’re striving to make golf more appealing to the masses through creative products that perform, and we know that all fans of the film — golfers or not — will be excited about this special collection.”

The Extra Butter x Happy Gilmore collaboration launch will include short films featuring Christopher McDonald reprising his role as Shooter McGavin as well as professional hockey star PK Subban, golf influencer Roger Steele and trick shot artist Tania Tare.

The collections will launch at the Extra Butter stores, online and on the company’s mobile app on June 25.