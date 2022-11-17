×
Thursday's Digital Daily: November 17, 2022

Extreme Cashmere Comes to L.A.

Brand founder Saskia Dijkstra makes cashmere for every body and every occasion.

Extreme Cashmere
Extreme Cashmere Courtesy

Amsterdam-based Saskia Dijkstra touched down in Los Angeles this week with her cult brand Extreme Cashmere — and it could be coming to a red carpet or NBA tunnel soon.

The founder turned the tables on some of Hollywood’s biggest image makers, styling the stylists Jessica Paster, Petra Flannery, Nicole Ferreira and more in her softest layers to introduce them to the brand.

Contrary to popular belief, Southern California is the perfect place to live a cashmere lifestyle, with the temperatures swinging as much as 30 degrees from day to night for many months of the year. Which is why Dijkstra visited with her genderless, one-size-fits-most line, spanning from the slouchy, aptly named Home turtleneck, to the strapless ribbed knit Diana gown/maxiskirt, the Caress wide-strap bra top to the Bike short.

“If they try it on, they want it. What I realize is we have to train people in the stores because when I look at anybody, I know,” said Dijkstra, set up at the Sunset Tower with piles of cashmere sweaters, swingy dresses, shorts and more, in between store visits to H. Lorenzo, A’Maree’s and other local retailers.

Dijkstra spent two decades working on high-end cashmere production for other labels, including Joseph and Jil Sander, then decided to start her own label in 2016 based on the idea of cashmere for every body. Made in Hong Kong, Extreme Cashmere is now comprised of nearly 300 styles and sold worldwide. (Prices range from $83 for a cashmere cord belt, to $1,373 for a ribbed collar cardigan.)

Styling is part of the ethos, with criss-crossing tops, layer-able tubes and skirts, totes and handbags in classic navy, camel, moss and tree, bright fluorescent pink, green, blazing yellow and more. On the website, pieces are shown on all ages and body types, styled for every occasion, including extreme sports, extreme home, extreme dance and extreme wedding (complete with white cashmere opera gloves). For spring, she’s launching cotton cashmere pieces, including mesh basketball tanks.

Naturally, Dijkstra has very definite ideas about how one should take care of cashmere. “After you wash it, you dry flat on a towel, then you iron with a linen cloth in the middle. You use the little comb we provide with every sweater, and swipe, swipe, swipe. Then you have a sweater for life,” she said, noting her preference for washing cashmere in Miele machines.

The latest brand campaign, photographed by Dan McMahon, pictures members of the WCBL Ohio basketball league playing on court in cashmere. And Dijkstra is hoping some of the ballers out West will be courtside in the brand soon. After all, it stretches to fit.

