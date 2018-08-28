BACK TO SCHOOL: Eyewear brand Felix Gray has a new, limited-edition collection called “Salute our Teachers” — essentially its fall 2018 color drop — that introduces three colors for its Manatee, Jemson and Roebling frames.

The selection is part of the brand’s spotlight of teachers as the school season starts this fall. And recognizing that many teachers pay for school supplies out of their own pockets, Felix Gray will donate 10 percent of all sales from the collection to teachers’ classrooms through DonorsChoose.org. The organization is a nonprofit that supports classrooms around the country.

Felix Gray was cofounded by David Roger, who serves as the company’s chief executive officer. The eyewear brand is known for specializing in blue-light blocking through its own proprietary lenses. The frames are made from Italian acetate. As of earlier this year, the glasses are available in nonprescription, prescription and reading lenses. It also offers a sunglasses option.