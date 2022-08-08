×
First Look: Eyewear Brand Dita Opens on North Rodeo Drive

The brand was launched in 1995, first opening on Melrose Avenue.

Dita Rodeo
Dita unveils its fourth California shop (and ninth globally) at 479 North Rodeo Drive #104, by Saint Laurent and Christian Louboutin.

Dita has opened up shop on North Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills.

Founded by Jeff Solorio and John Juniper in 1995, with roots in surf culture, the luxury eyewear brand landed on Melrose Avenue before expanding to Newport Beach, San Francisco, New York City in SoHo and Madison Avenue, Sydney and Tokyo in Aoyama and Daikanyama.

Dita (Latin for “I enrich”) began growing when Micky Dillon took the reins in 2011. President and co-owner at the time, the Dillon family has been the sole proprietor of Dita as of 2019, with a team of 150 employees and distribution centers globally.

By fall, the company plans to open in London, by Harrods off Brompton Road, and in Paris by trendy Hôtel Costes before hitting more markets.

“Our goal right now is to launch, I would say, 20 to 25 [stores] in the next three years as they are very profitable for us,” said Dita’s vice president of marketing, Cody Cho. He expects total year-over-year sales to increase by 40 percent by end of 2022. “We’re really trying to focus on spots that have high adjacency luxury brands that fit within our demographic.”

Located at 479 North Rodeo Drive #104, the new 1,200-square-foot space (near to Saint Laurent and Christian Louboutin) has a minimal interior, with titanium paneling and shelving, imported marble, leather accents and contemporary lighting from the Netherlands.

Inside the new Dita shop on North Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills, California. Courtesy of Dita

“Our stores are the most profitable they’ve ever been,” said Cho of expansion. “So obviously, for us, we want to keep that momentum.”

The independent brand, with eyewear priced between $650 and $1,200, is handcrafted in Japan. Celebrity fans include Jamie Foxx, Jennifer Lopez and the Olsen twins — who are credited for bringing back the oversized trend in the early 2000s when they were often seen in the brand’s “Supa Dupa” frames.

Next, the company plans to branch out of eyewear, launching leather goods and denim next year.

