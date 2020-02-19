MILLER TIME: Saint Laurent has added another famous face to its spring men’s campaign roster: Ezra Miller appears in ads for the French fashion house wearing sequins and lamé.

Known for his gender-fluid fashion sense, the “Fantastic Beasts” star made headlines when he showed up at Saint Laurent’s spring 2020 show wearing a leopard print stole and shorts with silver glitter boots, with the word “slut” written in makeup on his cheek.

In the Saint Laurent campaign, shot by David Sims and art directed by creative director Anthony Vaccarello, he channels a more minimalist mood, though his balletic poses and black nail varnish bring to mind the legendary Ballets Russes dancer Vaslav Nijinsky.

In the first installment of the spring campaign, Vaccarello had tapped actor Rami Malek, who is also a regular on the brand’s front row. Prior campaigns have featured Travis Scott, Keanu Reeves and Vincent Gallo.