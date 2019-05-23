THE TIME IS NOW: As part of its ongoing commitment to sustainable practices, F4D Solutions, an offshoot of Fashion 4 Development, has linked with two innovative platforms Oxitex and C.L.A.S.S.

A global resource for smart material innovation, education, marketing and communication, C.L.A.S.S. was started in 2007 by Giusy Bettoni. His premise was to create a three-dimensional approach to fashion, which harnessed creativity, innovation, and responsibility for product. C.L.A.S.S. helps guide companies to be competitive and socially responsible. Earlier this month C.L.A.S.S. shared smart textile and material innovations available globally today, as part of a curated space at the 10th anniversary of the Copenhagen Fashion Summit.

Oxitex, aims to make a positive impact on the fashion ecosystem, by providing customers with an eco-friendly, silver-free option of treatments for their products. The QMT Technology is a one-of-a-kind, hydrogen-peroxide solution, which is designed to protect surfaces and materials from unwanted odors and microbes. When the hydrogen-peroxide solution is done, it returns to the ecosystem as water and oxygen. The point is to help break the cycle of using environmentally destructive antimicrobials such as silver.

F4D plans to launch its collaboration through a pop-up shop that will bow during London Fashion Week in September. In addition, there will be a series of master-class activities that will kick off at Première Vision in Paris in September. The main focus will be to educate participants about the sustainable solutions that are already available, which can result in significant difference to support responsible fashion.

Action is needed now, according to F4D Solutions’ managing director Jeanine Ballone. “All companies must commit to more responsible ways of production industry wide. There are some companies that possess built-in innovation cultures, which may be able to work internally, but many companies do not have the opportunity or time to commit to internal operations. These platforms that we are building and offering, are immediate solutions that allow companies to activate and switch as they are proven and scalable,” she said.