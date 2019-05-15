SELLING THE LA LIFE: FabFitFun, the subscription box service, is crossing the pond and making its lifestyle services available to the U.K.

The move follows an $80 million Series A funding completed in January, with the company aiming to use part of the funds toward international expansion.

“We’ve had a lot of interest in FabFitFun from consumers all over the world with a high concentration of interest in the U.K. That, combined with the fact that there are no language barriers, a lot of overlap in cultural interests, and similar seasons, put the U.K. market at the top of our list,” said the company’s cofounder Katie Rosen Kitchens.

The company believes the biggest opportunity lies in the breadth of its services, which extend beyond the subscription box to a streaming service that offers on-demand videos on a wide variety of topics such as cooking, fitness or relationships; members-only flash sales, and access to an active social network.

“We are a lifestyle membership and the subscription box is one component. That’s what’s allowed us to thrive where others have not been as successful,” added Rosen Kitchens, pointing to customers’ ability to customize the boxes they receive and get a taste of the L.A. lifestyle, as other major differentiators.

“We know that once women in the U.K. see the full scope of the FabFitFun membership and all the things that go along with it, this will be one of our largest and most engaged markets.”

Prices for each box start at 50 pounds, and include eight to 10 products from premium or emerging labels that can range from makeup palettes to scarves and diffusers.