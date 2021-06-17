Fabletics has partnered with Tough Mudder, the lifestyle brand that’s been producing obstacle races since 2010.

Kicking off this weekend in Michigan, the activewear company will offer pop-ups — fitness experiences and recovery stations — at Tough Mudder events through 2022, while showcasing retail and custom apparel.

“As two brands who are committed to getting people moving, celebrating diversity and making fitness and fashion accessible and inclusive, we’re excited about our future together,” said Tough Mudder’s chief executive officer, Kyle McLaughlin, in a statement.

Tough Mudder, created by Will Dean and Guy Livingstone, has more than 6 million community members and hosts 130-plus endurance events annually in 19 countries. In the U.S. this year, the company is preparing for about 20 weekend races and expecting around 125,000 participants.

“This exciting partnership will allow Fabletics to engage a brand new community, one built on teamwork and overcoming obstacles,” noted Adam Goldenberg, CEO of Fabletics. “Teaming up with an organization dedicated to health, wellness and fitness aligns perfectly with Fabletics’ ongoing commitment to create a fully integrated health and wellness experience. We look forward to collaborating with this passionate community on the course to bring the Fabletics experience to Mudder Nation.”

Fabletics, launched in 2013 by TechStyle Fashion Group, has been leaning into fitness-related projects. Early this year, the fashion company launched Fabletics FIT, an app with on-demand workouts and meditation classes. Fabletics also announced plans of opening 24 new retail shops in the U.S. this year, with many locations featuring “fitness experiences” by its partner Hydrow, creator of an at-home rowing machine.

Based in El Segundo, Calif., Fabletics is currently available online via direct-to-consumer in the U.S., Canada and Europe, while operating 52 stores nationwide. The company releases women’s styles weekly in sizes XXS to 4X and men’s monthly in XS to XXL to its more than 2 million members as part of a flexible VIP program, which offers looks at discounted prices.