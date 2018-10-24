BUST OUT THE CHEER: A deal struck between Varsity Spirit and Fabletics will place the El Segundo, Calif.-based activewear line in front of a new, very targeted audience.

The company, cofounded by Kate Hudson and part of the TechStyle Fashion Group, said Wednesday it is now the official activewear partner for Varsity Spirit, which sells uniforms and hosts camps and competitions to cheerleaders and dancers. The deal is being described as a long-term agreement and gives the brand visibility during the 2018-2019 and 2019-2020 seasons.

The partnership gives Fabletics a chance to appear at as many as 20 championship competitions within the U.S. via pop-ups, with the first of those set to take place Dec. 8-9 in Louisville, Ky. Custom collaborations between Fabletics and Varsity are also being explored, a spokeswoman for Fabletics said.

The deal is a continuation of the digitally born brand’s push into physical retail. Fabletics now counts 25 stores. It’s the only division within the TechStyle Fashion Group portfolio — which also includes JustFab, ShoeDazzle and JustKids — that has successfully bridged its online subscription business with growth in the physical retail world, driving some $300 million in annual sales for its parent.

On the product side, the company in the summer disclosed a raft of new hires, including vice president of design and fashion director Karen Pornillos, vice president and creative director Nancy Arnold and vice president of merchandising Shefali Shah.