Facebook HQ building Facebook headquarters, Dublin, Ireland - 14 Sep 2018

Facebook

LODI Franck/SIPA/Shutterstock

Fashion and beauty brands are joining in on the “Stop Hate for Profit” campaign.

Color of Change, the NAACP and other organizations launched the “Stop Hate for Profit” initiative last month to call on companies to pause their advertising with Facebook over its reluctance to address the spread of racist rhetoric across its social media platforms, including Facebook and Instagram.

“For over five years, Color of Change has called on Facebook to do the right thing and make their platform safe for the millions of Black people that use it,” reads a statement on the organization’s web site. “From the monetization of hate speech to discrimination in their algorithms to the proliferation of voter suppression to the silencing of Black voices, Facebook has refused to take responsibility for hate, bias and discrimination growing on their platforms.”

Major brands joining the campaign include Adidas, REI, Puma, Patagonia and Unilever, which is extending its boycott through the end of 2020. Other smaller fashion and beauty businesses have also pledged their support, including CBD-based beauty brands Kush Queen and Sagely Naturals.

Here, WWD gives the full list of the fashion, beauty and media brands that are participating in the “Stop Hate for Profit” campaign.

Adidas: Activewear brand

Adventure Journal: Online magazine focusing on the outdoors

Arc’teryx: Canadian outdoor and sporting goods brand

Beauteani: Beauty brand

Beauty Heroes: California-based beauty retailer

Beiersdorf: Beauty conglomerate

Bela Monde: Accessories brand

Birchbox: Beauty subscription service

Bossy Lipstick: Beauty brand

View this post on Instagram

A word from our founder @aishetu #StopHateForProfit

A post shared by Bossy Cosmetics (@bossylipstick) on

Brillies Sunglasses: Vintage sunglasses brand

Concrete Junglists: Streetwear apparel e-tailer

Dee Lorri Apparel: Streetwear brand

Dermatonics: U.K.-based skin-care brand

Diamond Foundry: San Francisco-based man-made diamond producer

Dockers: Apparel brand

Dr. Hauschka Skin Care: Beauty brand

Eddie Bauer: Apparel brand

Edgewell Personal Care: Personal-care products company

Eileen Fisher: Women’s apparel brand

Envy CBD: CBD wellness brand

French Connection: Fashion brand

Girl CEO Inc.: Podcast focusing on female entrepreneurs

Haute Hijab: Women’s fashion brand

View this post on Instagram

We answered the call of the @naacp, @colorofchange and other Civil Rights groups and joined @patagonia, @benandjerrys, @cocacola and others to boycott Facebook advertising for the month of July. While it will hurt our bottom-line much more than it will @facebook’s, the more advertisers that pull out – no matter how small – the louder our collective voice will be. Why pull our marketing dollars? For too long, @facebook & @zuck have allowed widespread hate speech, incitement to violence & blatant misinformation to run rampant on its platform. Enough is enough. It’s high time for a widespread reform of its guidelines and policies. Want to participate? 1) Urge brands you love to participate as well 2) Report hate speech anytime you see it on FB & IG #StopHateForProfit

A post shared by Haute Hijab (@hautehijab) on

Hello: Oral-care brand

Henkel: Beauty and personal-care company

Herschel Supply Co.: Apparel brand

Houdini Sportswear: Swedish outdoor apparel brand

Innersence Organic Beauty: beauty brand

Jack Black: Men’s grooming brand

JanSport: Accessories brand

Joli Caméléon: Hair-care brand

Kay Jewelers: Jewelry retailer

Kush Queen: CBD-based wellness brand

Levi’s: Apparel brand

Lo & Behold Naturals: Skin-care brand

Lululemon: Activewear brand

Madewell: Fashion brand

MEC: Canadian outdoor apparel brand

Merrell: Outdoor apparel brand

Microsoft: Technology company

Minna: Home goods brand

Mozilla: Media company

Patagonia: Outdoor apparel brand

Puma: Apparel brand

Reebok: Sportswear brand

Reformation: Women’s apparel brand

REI: Outdoor and sportswear brand

Sagely Naturals: CBD-based beauty brand

The North Face: Outdoor apparel brand

Unilever: Beauty company

Vans: apparel brand

Verizon: Telecommunications company

Read more here:

Facebook Seen Eyeing Neiman Marcus’ Space at Hudson Yards

Facebook Execs to Address Advertisers in Mass Meeting

Facebook Employees Protest Inflammatory Trump Post With Virtual Walkout

WATCH: A Discussion on Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry

Facebook Patagonia Puma Reformation Unilever