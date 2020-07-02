Fashion and beauty brands are joining in on the “Stop Hate for Profit” campaign.

Color of Change, the NAACP and other organizations launched the “Stop Hate for Profit” initiative last month to call on companies to pause their advertising with Facebook over its reluctance to address the spread of racist rhetoric across its social media platforms, including and Instagram.

“For over five years, Color of Change has called on Facebook to do the right thing and make their platform safe for the millions of Black people that use it,” reads a statement on the organization’s web site. “From the monetization of hate speech to discrimination in their algorithms to the proliferation of voter suppression to the silencing of Black voices, Facebook has refused to take responsibility for hate, bias and discrimination growing on their platforms.”

Major brands joining the campaign include Adidas, REI, Puma, Patagonia and Unilever, which is extending its boycott through the end of 2020. Other smaller fashion and beauty businesses have also pledged their support, including CBD-based beauty brands Kush Queen and Sagely Naturals.

Here, WWD gives the full list of the fashion, beauty and media brands that are participating in the “Stop Hate for Profit” campaign.

Adidas: Activewear brand

Adventure Journal: Online magazine focusing on the outdoors

Arc’teryx: Canadian outdoor and sporting goods brand

We are proud to stand with the #StopHateForProfit campaign – @Facebook profits ‘will never be worth promoting hate, bigotry, racism, antisemitism & violence.’ Learn more: https://t.co/T81TtElTCH — Arc'teryx (@Arcteryx) June 23, 2020

Beauteani: Beauty brand

Beauty Heroes: California-based beauty retailer

Beiersdorf: Beauty conglomerate

Bela Monde: Accessories brand

Birchbox: Beauty subscription service

A note to the Birchbox community regarding our advertising efforts on Facebook and Instagram in July. #StopHateForProfit pic.twitter.com/87Oo7Obl7e — Birchbox (@birchbox) June 26, 2020

Bossy Lipstick: Beauty brand

Brillies Sunglasses: Vintage sunglasses brand

Concrete Junglists: Streetwear apparel e-tailer

Dee Lorri Apparel: Streetwear brand

Dermatonics: U.K.-based skin-care brand

Diamond Foundry: San Francisco-based man-made diamond producer

Dockers: Apparel brand

Facebook must take actions to stop misinformation and hate speech on its platforms. It is an unacceptable affront to our values. We and @Levis are joining the #StopHateForProfit campaign and pausing all ads on @Facebook and @Instagram.https://t.co/wZaNN2UAd2 — Dockers (@Dockers) June 27, 2020

Dr. Hauschka Skin Care: Beauty brand

Eddie Bauer: Apparel brand

In support of the #StopHateForProfit initiative, Eddie Bauer will suspend all paid ads on Facebook and Instagram through the end of July, effective immediately.

Learn more here: https://t.co/0oMnahL1Mh — Eddie Bauer (@eddiebauer) June 24, 2020

Edgewell Personal Care: Personal-care products company

Eileen Fisher: Women’s apparel brand

Envy CBD: CBD wellness brand

French Connection: Fashion brand

In support of the #StopHateForProfit campaign we are pausing all paid advertising on Facebook and Instagram in the US for the month of July. We are proud to reinvest our marketing dollars in diversity and inclusion initiatives aimed to lift up the voices of our growing community. pic.twitter.com/31V31C7VeN — French Connection US (@FC_US) June 26, 2020

Girl CEO Inc.: Podcast focusing on female entrepreneurs

Haute Hijab: Women’s fashion brand

Hello: Oral-care brand

Henkel: Beauty and personal-care company

Herschel Supply Co.: Apparel brand

We support organizations and brands that stand for change and will continue to ask our partners to create a safe and trusted digital ecosystem for all people in our community. Learn more: https://t.co/fpfyWyuCta — Herschel Supply Co. (@Herschelsupply) June 30, 2020

Houdini Sportswear: Swedish outdoor apparel brand

@Facebook mission statement: ‘Give people the power to build community and bring the world closer together.’ We yield.#StopHateForProfit ‘Profit should never come at the expense of others, be it people, species or ecosystems.’ – Houdini CEO Eva Karlsson @evahoudini https://t.co/uKtNhhnu2S — Houdini Sportswear (@HoudiniSports) June 22, 2020

Innersence Organic Beauty: beauty brand

Jack Black: Men’s grooming brand

JanSport: Accessories brand

Count us out @Facebook. We stand with the @NAACP & @ADL to #StopHateforProfit. JanSport will stop advertising on @Facebook & @Instagram for the month of July and join the fight for stricter policies that keep racist, violent & hateful content from proliferating on these platforms — JanSport (@JanSport) June 26, 2020

Joli Caméléon: Hair-care brand

Kay Jewelers: Jewelry retailer

Kush Queen: CBD-based wellness brand

Even though it’s been a long road to fight for access advertise on @Facebook & @instagram , #KushQueen will be halting our ad budget to #StopHateForProfit. — Olivia Alexander (@TheLivAlexander) June 23, 2020

Levi’s: Apparel brand

Facebook must take actions to stop misinformation and hate speech on its platforms. It is an unacceptable affront to our values. We and @Dockers are joining the #StopHateForProfit campaign and pausing all ads on @Facebook and @Instagram. https://t.co/yLZ066Zthu — Levi's® (@LEVIS) June 27, 2020

Lo & Behold Naturals: Skin-care brand

We’ve halted advertising on Instagram and Facebook at least through July as part of the #StopHateforProfit campaign. We hope that the collective impact of businesses boycotting advertising with Facebook will inspire them to wield their power more responsibly.

– the L&B team⁠💕⁠ pic.twitter.com/LG5sTiFsFf — Lo & Behold Naturals (@LoandBeholdNC) June 27, 2020

Lululemon: Activewear brand

We stand in solidarity with the @NAACP, @ADL and others in the #StopHateForProfit campaign. We believe we all have a responsibility to create a truly inclusive society and are actively engaging with @Facebook to seek meaningful change. Learn more: https://t.co/7CNc8Nk2aV — lululemon (@lululemon) June 26, 2020

Madewell: Fashion brand

We will pause all advertising on @facebook and @instagram through July as we join the #StopHateforProfit campaign. We won't allow hate speech and misinformation to be spread across these platforms. https://t.co/X4ub1mQUMG — madewell (@madewell) June 29, 2020

MEC: Canadian outdoor apparel brand

MEC joins our outdoor partners @thenorthface @patagonia & @Arcteryx in the Stop Hate for Profit campaign. We reject hate and extremism and have pulled our organic content and paid ads from @facebook and @instagram until the end of July #stophateforprofit — MEC (@mec) June 24, 2020

Merrell: Outdoor apparel brand

#StopHateForProfit. We’re standing in solidarity with the Anti-Defamation League® (ADL), Color of Change, NAACP and many others working to be change agents to create a more equitable and inclusive tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/vOItWtL5W6 — Merrell® (@merrelloutside) June 30, 2020

Microsoft: Technology company

Minna: Home goods brand

Mozilla: Media company

Now is the time for action. We are proud to stand with the family of companies and civil society groups calling on @Facebook to take strong action to limit hateful and divisive content on their platforms. #StopHateForProfit https://t.co/w88O40tPNm — Mozilla (@mozilla) June 25, 2020

Patagonia: Outdoor apparel brand

Patagonia is proud to join the Stop Hate for Profit campaign. We will pull all ads on Facebook and Instagram, effective immediately, through at least the end of July, pending meaningful action from the social media giant. — Patagonia (@patagonia) June 21, 2020

Puma: Apparel brand

We are proud to join the #StopHateforProfit boycott. We will stop all advertisements on Facebook and Instagram throughout July. — PUMA (@PUMA) June 29, 2020

Reebok: Sportswear brand

Reformation: Women’s apparel brand

We’re proud to join the #StopHateforProfit campaign and won’t be advertising on Facebook or Instagram through the month of July. Learn more about it: https://t.co/0LGC6n2ACt — Reformation (@Reformation) June 26, 2020

REI: Outdoor and sportswear brand

For 82 years, we have put people over profits. We're pulling all Facebook/Instagram advertising for the month of July. #StopHateForProfit Learn more: https://t.co/XCQSnUO8XJ https://t.co/Jp1GaKdCUN — REI (@REI) June 19, 2020

Sagely Naturals: CBD-based beauty brand

The North Face: Outdoor apparel brand

Unilever: Beauty company

We have taken the decision to stop advertising on @Facebook, @Instagram & @Twitter in the US. The polarized atmosphere places an increased responsibility on brands to build a trusted & safe digital ecosystem. Our action starts now until the end of 2020.https://t.co/flHhKid6jD pic.twitter.com/QdzbH2k3wx — Unilever #StaySafe (@Unilever) June 26, 2020

Vans: apparel brand

Verizon: Telecommunications company

