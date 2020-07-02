Fashion and beauty brands are joining in on the “Stop Hate for Profit” campaign.
Color of Change, the NAACP and other organizations launched the “Stop Hate for Profit” initiative last month to call on companies to pause their advertising with Facebook over its reluctance to address the spread of racist rhetoric across its social media platforms, including Facebook and Instagram.
“For over five years, Color of Change has called on Facebook to do the right thing and make their platform safe for the millions of Black people that use it,” reads a statement on the organization’s web site. “From the monetization of hate speech to discrimination in their algorithms to the proliferation of voter suppression to the silencing of Black voices, Facebook has refused to take responsibility for hate, bias and discrimination growing on their platforms.”
Major brands joining the campaign include Adidas, REI, Puma, Patagonia and Unilever, which is extending its boycott through the end of 2020. Other smaller fashion and beauty businesses have also pledged their support, including CBD-based beauty brands Kush Queen and Sagely Naturals.
Here, WWD gives the full list of the fashion, beauty and media brands that are participating in the “Stop Hate for Profit” campaign.
Adidas: Activewear brand
Adventure Journal: Online magazine focusing on the outdoors
Arc’teryx: Canadian outdoor and sporting goods brand
Beauteani: Beauty brand
View this post on Instagram
being a small new brand, Facebook & Instagram ADs are a cost effective and primary marketing tool to increase brand awareness + community outreach. today, we choose to hit pause as we stand in solidarity with the #StopHateforProfit campaign. starting now till the end of July, we will pause on any paid ads on Facebook & Instagram. we understand that we have a small paid ad budget and our withdrawal will not hurt their profits. however, we made this decision because we will not support profits being made off of hate speech, discrimination and racism. stronger together Xx Arpeeta, founder
Beauty Heroes: California-based beauty retailer
Beiersdorf: Beauty conglomerate
Bela Monde: Accessories brand
View this post on Instagram
Hit pause on hate and demand change. We are proud to support the campaign to require FB and other social media outlets to stop taking advertising dollars from anyone who promotes hate, bigotry, racism, antisemitism and violence. FB has been complicit for far too long. #colorofchange #stophateforprofit #weareone #democracydiesindarkness #responsiblebusiness #corporateresponsibility #saveourdemocracy #womanownedbusiness #ourstory #belamonde
Birchbox: Beauty subscription service
Bossy Lipstick: Beauty brand
Brillies Sunglasses: Vintage sunglasses brand
View this post on Instagram
Effective immediately – Brillies Sunglasses has pulled all paid ads and posting from @facebook. They refuse to take responsibility for allowing monetization of hate speech, discrimination in their algorithms, proliferation of voter suppression and silencing Black voices. Discrimination is growing on their platforms, and they seem ok with it. Make their pockets hurt ✊🏼 . #stophateforprofit #stopthehate #blacklivesmatter #boycottfacebook #silenceisviolence
Concrete Junglists: Streetwear apparel e-tailer
Dee Lorri Apparel: Streetwear brand
Dermatonics: U.K.-based skin-care brand
Diamond Foundry: San Francisco-based man-made diamond producer
Dockers: Apparel brand
Dr. Hauschka Skin Care: Beauty brand
Eddie Bauer: Apparel brand
Edgewell Personal Care: Personal-care products company
Eileen Fisher: Women’s apparel brand
Envy CBD: CBD wellness brand
French Connection: Fashion brand
Girl CEO Inc.: Podcast focusing on female entrepreneurs
View this post on Instagram
Did you know that companies are boycotting Facebook? Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg is definitely losing billions in personal wealth because of companies like Verizon, Coca-Cola and, reportedly, Pepsi are suspending Facebook ads. The Anti-Defamation League and the NAACP launched the #StopHateforProfit campaign earlier this month, calling on major corporations to halt advertising on Facebook for the month of July, due to the platform's "repeated failure to meaningfully address the vast proliferation of hate on its platforms."
Haute Hijab: Women’s fashion brand
View this post on Instagram
We answered the call of the @naacp, @colorofchange and other Civil Rights groups and joined @patagonia, @benandjerrys, @cocacola and others to boycott Facebook advertising for the month of July. While it will hurt our bottom-line much more than it will @facebook’s, the more advertisers that pull out – no matter how small – the louder our collective voice will be. Why pull our marketing dollars? For too long, @facebook & @zuck have allowed widespread hate speech, incitement to violence & blatant misinformation to run rampant on its platform. Enough is enough. It’s high time for a widespread reform of its guidelines and policies. Want to participate? 1) Urge brands you love to participate as well 2) Report hate speech anytime you see it on FB & IG #StopHateForProfit
Hello: Oral-care brand
Henkel: Beauty and personal-care company
Herschel Supply Co.: Apparel brand
Houdini Sportswear: Swedish outdoor apparel brand
Innersence Organic Beauty: beauty brand
Jack Black: Men’s grooming brand
JanSport: Accessories brand
Joli Caméléon: Hair-care brand
Kay Jewelers: Jewelry retailer
Kush Queen: CBD-based wellness brand
Levi’s: Apparel brand
Lo & Behold Naturals: Skin-care brand
Lululemon: Activewear brand
Madewell: Fashion brand
MEC: Canadian outdoor apparel brand
Merrell: Outdoor apparel brand
Microsoft: Technology company
Minna: Home goods brand
Mozilla: Media company
Patagonia: Outdoor apparel brand
Puma: Apparel brand
Reebok: Sportswear brand
Reformation: Women’s apparel brand
REI: Outdoor and sportswear brand
Sagely Naturals: CBD-based beauty brand
The North Face: Outdoor apparel brand
Unilever: Beauty company
Vans: apparel brand
Verizon: Telecommunications company
Read more here:
Facebook Seen Eyeing Neiman Marcus’ Space at Hudson Yards
Facebook Execs to Address Advertisers in Mass Meeting
Facebook Employees Protest Inflammatory Trump Post With Virtual Walkout
WATCH: A Discussion on Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry