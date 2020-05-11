Mindy Kaling and B.J. Novak are bringing their comedic touch to and Instagram’s virtual graduation event.

The actors who met on the set of “The Office,” will co-host the social media platform’s commencement broadcast, #Graduation2020, which will air on Friday May 15 at 2 p.m. EST. The multi-hour virtual event will also include an introduction by chief operating officer Sheryl Sandberg, a commencement address by Oprah Winfrey and a performance by Miley Cyrus.

The celebrities are part of a lengthy list of stars participating in the virtual graduation, including Jennifer Garner, Selena Gomez, Cardi B, DJ Khaled, Matthew McConaughey, Amy Schumer, Andy Cohen and Lil Nas X, among others.

The virtual graduation will be streamed on Facebook Watch and highlights will be posted on Instagram’s own account. Facebook is also offering students ways to host their own virtual graduation through Facebook Live and graduation-themed filters and effects on its social media apps to help celebrate the occasion.

Facebook’s virtual graduation is just one of several commencement-related events companies are hosting to offer alternatives to students’ end-of-year events canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. YouTube has set its own virtual graduation ceremony for June 6, which will be headlined by President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama. Teen Vogue, for another, is hosting a virtual prom for high school students on May 16.

