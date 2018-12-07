Faherty is in the giving spirit this holiday season.

The New York-based casualwear brand has created a new women’s collection, the Rainbow capsule, and will donate 10 percent of sales to The Trevor Project, a suicide prevention and crisis intervention organization for LGBTQ youth.

The collection, which will be available starting Monday, consists of a sweater poncho for $269, a pom beanie for $78 and a cotton-acrylic scarf for $118.

To promote the initiative, Faherty will team with Brooklyn-based fashion blogger Allison Graham of “She Does Him,” who will produce and share a campaign featuring the Rainbow capsule with more than 27,000 of her followers.