Faherty is in the giving spirit this holiday season.
The New York-based casualwear brand has created a new women’s collection, the Rainbow capsule, and will donate 10 percent of sales to The Trevor Project, a suicide prevention and crisis intervention organization for LGBTQ youth.
The collection, which will be available starting Monday, consists of a sweater poncho for $269, a pom beanie for $78 and a cotton-acrylic scarf for $118.
To promote the initiative, Faherty will team with Brooklyn-based fashion blogger Allison Graham of “She Does Him,” who will produce and share a campaign featuring the Rainbow capsule with more than 27,000 of her followers.
“When we designed the Rainbow Sweater Poncho and matching beanie and scarf for our holiday collection, its bright colors and cozy softness evoked in us the warm and fuzzy feeling of the holidays,” said Faherty president Kerry Faherty. “But we also know the holidays can bring up feelings of sadness and loneliness for many. We reached out to The Trevor Project to set up a partnership and donate a portion of our Rainbow Collection sales to the organization. We’re deeply inspired by and grateful for the organization’s incredible efforts in the LGBTQ community and we’re honored to support them during the holidays.”
Muneer Panjwani, head of corporate development for The Trevor Project, said the organization hears every December from LGBTQ youth in crisis “who may not be able to celebrate the holidays with supportive families. Together with Faherty’s Rainbow Collection and Allison Graham, we’re excited to raise funds and awareness for The Trevor Project’s life-saving work in a warm and colorful way this holiday season.”
The Rainbow capsule will be available on Faherty’s web site and its seven retail locations on the East and West Coasts.