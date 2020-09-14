DESIGN DUO: Faith Connexion has appointed Alexandre Bertrand and Myriam Bensaid creative directors, kicking off a new strategy for the Paris-based label with a view to bolstering e-commerce and slowing down the fashion cycle.

“Creating clothing for the sake of it is not enough anymore. A careful slowdown for the fashion industry is necessary,” said Bertrand and Bensaid in a joint statement. Bensaid, who is 32 years old, studied at ESMOD in Paris and has worked in men’s wear design at Hugo Boss, Hermès, Zara, Lee Cooper and Barbara Bui, as well as Faith Connexion. Bertrand, also 32, has an MBA in luxury good and fashion industries from Paris fashion school Mod’Art, and previously worked at Kenzo as a product merchandising assistant and was formerly a public relations director for Faith Connexion.

“We are now resolving a lot of pain points and currently reorienting our strategy to focus on business activities where we have a successful track record,” said founder and chief executive officer Maria Buccellati. The new strategy will focus on shifting the focus on using physical stores to boost digital sales, she added. The label aims to “take advantage of a massive missed opportunity in its e-commerce channel, which has remained untapped throughout its lifetime,” Buccellati said.

The executive also said relying on an internal team led by one creative director “no longer worked” for the brand.

The previous creative director, Nikola Vasari, who was appointed in 2018, departed earlier this year.

Launched in 2000, the brand is known for working with a wide variety of artists and brands, including Swizz Beatz, influencer Sita Abellan, street artists Vincent Dacquin and Pisco Logik, as well as brands including Disney, Kappa and K-Way.