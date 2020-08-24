Chinese actress Fan Bingbing is back, two years after being fined nearly $130 million for a highly publicized tax-evasion scandal and avoiding the limelight as a result.

Now, she has a global contract with LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton’s prestige beauty brand Guerlain, and appears in its Chinese Valentine’s Day campaign to promote the limited-edition Rouge G lipstick, which comes with pink heart motifs on the packaging.

Fan was ranked as China’s best-paid actress four years running, according to Forbes, and places among the world’s best-paid, with more than 130 endorsement contracts, including Louis Vuitton, Montblanc and De Beers at the height of her stardom.

Until the tax-evasion incident, she was a constant on the red carpet and often made high-profile appearances, showing up at the Cannes Film Festival and the Met Gala in couture gowns, and on stage at events such as Alibaba’s Singles’ Day gala.

Fan has been quietly plotting her comeback since the beginning of this year. She began to appear on the cover of international fashion magazines such as L’Officiel Russia, Flaunt Magazine, T Magazine Singapore and Wonderland Magazine to build momentum, and in recent months scored more magazine covers, including the Chinese editions of Madame Figaro, Cosmo Bride and Bella.

She is also expected to star in the period drama “Win the World,” a $70 million television series, and Universal Pictures’ upcoming spy film “355” alongside Jessica Chastain, Penélope Cruz, Lupita Nyong’o and Sebastian Stan. The film is expected to premiere early next year.