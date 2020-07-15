Fanatics has inked a deal with Tepper Sports & Entertainment to become the company’s official omnichannel retail partner. Under the terms of the deal, Fanatics will operate both the e-commerce and physical stores at Bank of America Stadium for the NFL’s Carolina Panthers team in Charlotte, N.C., as well as the city’s new Major League Soccer expansion franchise.

The Panthers’ online shop is live and operating and when the stadiums reopen, Fanatics will oversee operations of the official team stores, kiosks and concourse shops.

“We are thrilled to partner with Fanatics to provide a seamless retail experience and a wider variety of products for fans of both the Carolina Panthers and Charlotte MLS franchises,” said Mark Hart, vice president and chief operating officer of Tepper Sports & Entertainment. “Fanatics’ experience in the NFL and MLS provides good synergy across the Tepper Sports & Entertainment platforms and is yet another best-in-class partner for TSE and Bank of America Stadium.”

Gary Gertzog, president of business affairs for Fanatics, said the company sees “an incredible opportunity to significantly elevate the entire end-to-end retail experience for fans through our connected, tech-infused e-commerce and physical retail offerings, which will be on full display regardless of shopping online, on your phone or at the game.”

Fanatics is the official e-commerce partner of both the NFL and MLS. The Panthers become Fanatics’ 25th NFL partner, nine of which are omnichannel deals, while Carolina’s new MLS team will mark the company’s 14th MLS omnichannel partner upon the brand’s launch on July 22.