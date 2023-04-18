Fanatics Expands Deal With WWE to Include On-site for Events

WWE and Fanatics are expanding their relationship.

Beginning May 1, right before WWE’s premium live event, Backlash, Fanatics will assume operations of global event merchandise business for the professional wrestling entertainment group.

Fanatics already operates WWE’s e-commerce site and holds the rights for licensed merchandise and memorabilia for the organization, but it will now manage the on-site retail operations as well for WWE’s 300-plus annual events including WrestleMania, Royal Rumble and SummerSlam.

Under the terms of the deal, Fanatics will work to enhance the in-venue experience by offering more local collections, creating innovative retail stores and utilizing Fanatics-operated team stores during events. Fanatics already has partnerships with more than 50 professional and college teams across several sports.

“Fanatics has been an amazing partner and will immediately bolster WWE’s event retail business,” said Alex Varga, WWE’s senior vice president and head of corporate development. “Expanding our partnership will allow WWE to further expand our offering to fans and grow merchandise revenue in 2023 and beyond.”

“The WWE has built one of the most incredible global events portfolios across sports and entertainment, and we’re honored that they’ve tapped Fanatics to build on our overarching partnership together,” said Molly Adams, Fanatics Commerce’s chief strategic retail officer. “Through our expansive global footprint and event retail operations expertise, Fanatics is uniquely positioned to provide an unrivaled event retail experience for WWE’s passionate fans at hundreds of events worldwide.”

WWE Backlash, featuring Bad Bunny, will be held at the Coliseo de Puerto Rico José Miguel Agrelot in San Juan, Puerto Rico on May 6.