José Lévy is giving back through his fans.

The Paris-based artist invited various creatives to customize hand fans, created in collaboration with luxury fanmaker Duvelleroy, to benefit the Fondation des Artistes. Artists including Aurélie Mathigot, Yinka Ilori, Isabel Marant and Campbell Rey lent their unique approach to adorn the birchwood hand fans for the charitable project, Fans for HeART. The 37 custom fans will be auctioned off Nov. 17 through 21 through high end interior design platform The Invisible Collection, and exhibited at the Joyce Gallery located in the Palais Royal in Paris for the duration of the auction.

Thirty percent of each sale price will go to the Fondation des Artistes, an organization that provides support for arts education and artists at all stages, including aging care and a retirement home for creatives.

