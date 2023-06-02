Farah Opens London Soho Store in Time for Summer

LONDON — Farah has opened its first Soho store just in time for summer, on the heels of the brand’s spring 2023 collection release.

The collection was inspired by the 1978 cult classic reggae film “Rockers” as well as Canadian photographer Beth Lesser, who captured the dance hall scenes and styles during the ’70s and ’80s in Kingston, Jamaica.

The new store’s minimalist decor of pale wood and steel racks allows the clothing to take center stage, such as a linen button-down shirt in a reworked military camouflage pattern featuring soft shades of cream, green, pink and blue.

Inside Farah’s new Soho storefront. Courtesy of Farah

Farah previously partnered with Bianca Saunders for her spring 2022 collection, resulting in a lineup influenced by Althea & Donna’s 1978 song “Uptown Top Ranking,” as well by Saunders’ old family photographs.

A second collaboration is on its way, set to be presented on June 21 during Paris Fashion Week.

“We’ve done one collaboration in the past with Bianca. It just happened naturally; we decided this was the time to continue that relationship,” said Mia Zackrisson, global head of marketing at Farah.

Zackrisson also teased future projects in motion.

“We are looking to our heritage with a focus on trousers. Farah was the original trouser company, and we want to highlight that category and launch with ‘The Original Trouser Company’ tag line in the near future, adding to our whole lifestyle offering,” she said.

Founded in Texas in 1920, Farah moved to the U.K. in the ’70s, where it was quickly adopted by Mods, Rude Boys and other fixtures of London’s ’70s subculture scenes.