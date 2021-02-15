LONDON — Farfetch has forged a partnership with London’s Central Saint Martins called Fashion Foreword that will support students taking the university’s three-year fashion communications course.

The new partnership offers three scholarships to “financially disadvantaged” students across the course and gives them access to Farfetch executives, who will share insights and advice on topics such as sustainability, inclusion, diversity and how to enter certain career paths.

As part of the partnership, students in their second year will also be given a “consultancy-style project” and tasked with creating a marketing campaign to promote the retailer’s conscious edit.

The consultancy project echoes the work that Farfetch has been doing in its work with start-ups in its Dream Assembly business accelerator program.

As of late, Farfetch has been pursuing a number of partnerships outside the traditional, product-focused tie-ins with brands.

Earlier this month, it also announced a yearlong partnership with Nataal, a media platform dedicated to covering fashion, beauty, arts and culture from modern-day Africa and its diaspora.

As part of the partnership, Nataal’s community of creatives will work with Farfetch to create content that highlights talent from the region — the aim being to give Nataal a wider international platform and to help Farfetch “continue its efforts of giving more space to Black-owned brands.”

As part of its Positively Farfetch sustainability goals for 2030, the retailer has also committed to offering additional support to brands rooted in underrepresented communities, and is looking to increase representation from those communities in the organization.

“We are at the start of our journey, and by 2021 we commit to publishing a data framework that establishes clear data baselines to set our goal against and ensure progress is transparent,” it said.

Farfetch laid out its overarching 2030 goals and said by that year it wants to see its circular business — including handbag resales, donations and sales of pre-owned or vintage goods — outgrow sales in the primary market, which have been its bread-and-butter until now.

It’s also pledging to sell nothing but conscious products by 2030, across both its own site and all the companies under its umbrella, including Browns, New Guards Group and Stadium Goods.