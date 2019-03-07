LONDON — Farfetch is amping up its content proposal with its latest initiative, Farfetch Communities.

The retailer has recruited the likes of Chloë Sevigny, Riz Ahmed, Adwoa Aboah and Blondey McCoy to be part of Farfetch Communities and create content on the platform in the form of curated shopping edits or the sharing of daily inspirations.

The company said the community will continue to grow and, apart from the famous names taking part, will include Farfetch’s in-house creative team, industry figures, local influencers and boutique owners who work with the platform. The idea is to bring together “people who are shaping the cultural landscape from all corners of the globe.”

This will allow the retailer to start sharing content on a daily basis on its web site across its women’s, men’s and kids’ wear categories.

“Since Day One, Farfetch has brought the world’s curators and creators of fashion together with people all around the world. We wanted to take that a step further by building out Farfetch Communities to create an inspiring way to help our customers, discover the things they love,” said Farfetch chief executive officer and co-chairman José Neves.

The launch comes at a time when the online competition is growing and retailers are heavily investing in content to ensure that customers remain engaged, inspired and enthusiastic about shopping.

Last year, Net-a-porter relaunched its weekly online magazine The Edit as a daily proposition with its own dedicated platform called Porter Edit; Matchesfashion.com has introduced a podcast and broadcasts talks from its new London town house 5 Carlos Place on a weekly basis.

The creatives taking part in Farfetch’s new content initiative said they jumped on the opportunity to support their favorite brands and encourage customers to try new things.

“I hope to inspire buyers to explore something new and perhaps try designers that they’ve never worn before,” Sevigny said.

Another focus, is to highlight the worlds of some of the top boutiques that stock certain items on Farfetch, such as Browns in London (a division of Farfetch), Antonioli in Milan, Andreas Murkudis in Berlin and L’Eclaireur in Paris.