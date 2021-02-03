LONDON — Farfetch has another exclusive partnership in the works. This time, the retail giant is shifting its focus to content rather than product and joining forces with the media platform Nataal.

Nataal is dedicated to covering and celebrating fashion, beauty, arts and culture from modern-day Africa and its diaspora. In this yearlong partnership, the platform and its community of creatives will work with Farfetch to create content that highlights talent from the region — the aim of the tie-in being to give Nataal a wider international platform and to help Farfetch “continue its efforts of giving more space to Black-owned brands.”

The retailer committed to offering additional support to brands by underrepresented communities, as well as increasing representation throughout the organization, as part of its “Positively Farfetch” sustainability goals for 2030.

“We are at the start of our journey and by 2021 we commit to publishing a data framework that establishes clear data baselines to set our goal against and ensure progress is transparent,” said the company in a statement.

The Natal partnership will kick off with a collaboration with Balmain creative director Olivier Rousteing, set to coincide with Black History Month.

Rousteing worked with photographer Kenny Germé and stylist Edem Dossou, who are part of the Nataal community, on an editorial shoot inspired by Rousteing’s Black style icons. The imagery will launch on Farfetch today.

“It was important for us to share this opportunity with Kenny and Edem, two Black artists in Paris who have brought their unique gaze to this story alongside a diverse creative team. We hope this project opens doors for more young Black French artists to work with luxury houses in the future,” said Marie Gomis-Trezise, Nataal’s creative director.