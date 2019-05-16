NEW YORK — Farfetch’s first-quarter results weren’t the only event in the online fashion platform’s calendar this week.

That’s because its North America president Jeffrey Fowler was on Tuesday evening honored at the High School of Fashion Industries’ annual fund-raiser and fashion show in Manhattan, which brought in $50,000 for the school.

Accepting the Visionary Award, Fowler told the audience of enthusiastic students that ask anyone who knows him, they’ll say there’s a huge element of irony in him accepting any type of reward relating to the industry of fashion — especially if his fourth-grade picture is anything to go by.

“I was the kid standing on the edge with a fresh buzz cut, a pair of oversize thick-lens horn rimmed glasses and to top it all off, a fully emblazoned cub scouts shirt with all the badges,” he said, adding that he’s got nothing against cub scouts and he was proud to be one.

In fact, it might have sparked his interest in fashion as it was where he earned his embroidery and sewing badge.

Fowler, who has worked for Farfetch since 2016, joined the likes of design duo Isabel and Ruben Toledo, fashion personality Tim Gunn, and former senior vice president and fashion director of Neiman Marcus Ken Downing, who are among the former honorees.

After his speech, all eyes turned to the entirely student produced fashion show, introduced by master of ceremonies, celebrity stylist Ty-Ron Mayes, of which this year’s theme was fashion and fluidity. Mayes said that was “a topic that is crucial to our students.”

In keeping with the theme, HSFI has partnered with The Phluid Project on LGBTQ-themed windows, which pay tribute to queer life in key New York neighborhoods and were unveiled at the event.

The high school, which is more than 90 years old, has a unique curriculum that incorporates academics with fashion career and technical majors.