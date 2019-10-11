“The reviews were great, sales have been great, it was a good one,” Lazaro Hernandez said of the spring 2020 Proenza Schouler collection, while taking a break from greeting pals Rashida Jones, Hari Nef and Lisa Love at a dinner hosted by Farfetch in Los Angeles on Tuesday night. “Things are going well. It’s a whole new chapter for us,” he said, referring to the brand’s new financial backing from Mudrick Capital Management. “We have a lot of freedom to do what we want and the team is amazing.”
While the designers have kept a relatively low profile since their Barneys New York-hosted Hollywood Hills fete to celebrate their 10th anniversary in 2013, they travel west often. “I always fantasize about bringing the company out here,” said Jack McCollough before sitting down to dinner at Neuehouse, where a private room had been decorated for the occasion in dark tones and textures by artist Jordan Wolfson.
Dubbed “Nuit Noire,” the event was the third and final in Farfetch and Neuehouse’s three-part Dining in Color series exploring the intersection of fashion, art and design. The first installment, Coral Bloom in New York City, celebrated the red and pink hues in Carolina Herrera’s resort and spring 2019 collections. The second iteration celebrated seersucker season with Thom Browne with a clam-bake.
In L.A., guests turned up dressed in dark-toned, fall 2019 Proenza Schouler, and the theme even extended to the food — uni on charcoal toast; black kale salad, and black cod.
“We’re not designers, we’re a technology company in fashion. But we exist at the intersection of curators of boutiques, curators of brands and consumers, it’s the creators we’re celebrating,” said Jeffery Fowler, Farfetch president of the Americas. (Farfetch runs the Proenza Schouler web site.) “We thought color was something everyone could unite around…and L.A. has a special place in our heart. When Farfetch set down roots in North America, we set them down here in L.A.. We have been here now for 10 years and have a team of 100 here.…Client wise, it also remains as important for us as you can imagine.”