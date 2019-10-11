Dubbed “Nuit Noire,” the event was the third and final in Farfetch and Neuehouse’s three-part Dining in Color series exploring the intersection of fashion, art and design. The first installment, Coral Bloom in New York City, celebrated the red and pink hues in Carolina Herrera’s resort and spring 2019 collections. The second iteration celebrated seersucker season with Thom Browne with a clam-bake.

In L.A., guests turned up dressed in dark-toned, fall 2019 Proenza Schouler, and the theme even extended to the food — uni on charcoal toast; black kale salad, and black cod.

“We’re not designers, we’re a technology company in fashion. But we exist at the intersection of curators of boutiques, curators of brands and consumers, it’s the creators we’re celebrating,” said Jeffery Fowler, Farfetch president of the Americas. (Farfetch runs the Proenza Schouler web site.) “We thought color was something everyone could unite around…and L.A. has a special place in our heart. When Farfetch set down roots in North America, we set them down here in L.A.. We have been here now for 10 years and have a team of 100 here.…Client wise, it also remains as important for us as you can imagine.”