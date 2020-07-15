LONDON — Farfetch has scored an exclusive tie-in with Rihanna’s Fenty label, WWD has learned. The retail giant will become the only online retailer stocking Fenty outside the label’s own e-commerce channel.

The announcement coincides with the brand’s new summer drop, dubbed Release 6-20, and will be making its debut today.

“We’ve long admired Fenty’s innovative approach to luxury fashion retail and the way they champion inclusivity for customers. Fenty was looking for a retail partner to double down on its digital-first business model and, with our global customer base and industry-leading platform model, it’s an ideal opportunity to work together,” said Giorgio Belloli, chief commercial and sustainability officer at Farfetch.

According to the retailer, the tie-in will also help Fenty reach new global markets like the Middle East and Brazil, where it has yet to be widely distributed.

The new collection, slated to debut on Farfetch on Wednesday, includes a range of summer ready-to-wear pieces, as well as the brand’s new footwear collection designed by star shoe designer Amina Muaddi, and a new “multifunctional” jewelry range.

The range will be divided into three drops, each celebrating different youth cultures and aesthetics that “emerged during periods of steep social change.”