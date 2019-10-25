LONDON — Farfetch has sealed an exclusive partnership to carry Prada’s Linea Rossa line.

The range, which debuts online today, will consist of 155 units across men’s, women’s, accessories and skiwear. The collection features updated versions of Nineties classics, such as sporty puffer jackets, updated with new technological materials and neon hues.

Holli Rogers, the retailer’s chief brand officer, said the collection will speak to “customer looking to rediscover the cutting-edge Linea Rossa collection” and will help enhance Farfetch’s position as a destination for exciting and exclusive product “from the world’s most dynamic brands.”

The Linea Rossa range made its comeback to the market last May, as the first exclusive drop on streetwear publication Highsnobiety’s new e-commerce platform, while now Farfetch will become its permanent retail partner.

Farfetch has been working to expand its assortment of exclusives, with brands such as Alyx, Valentino, Burberry and Stella McCartney all carrying exclusive product on the platform.

It has also been looking at introducing alternative retail models including handbag resale, as part of its sustainability agenda.